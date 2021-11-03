NATASHA MARRIAN: The problem with voters checking out of the system
Political alienation could fuel instability as the legitimacy of government is eroded in the eyes of a citizenry who did not choose it
03 November 2021 - 08:00
Voter turnout is complex, particularly in these elections, amid a pandemic and a poll hastily organised by the Electoral Commission of SA. But the low voter turnout this year is neither new, nor surprising. It mirrors a trend which began in 2009.
The Midpoint Paper Series published a study by researcher Collette Schulz-Herzenberg in December, titled “The SA Non-Voter: An Analysis”, looking at voter apathy. ..
