Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: The problem with voters checking out of the system Political alienation could fuel instability as the legitimacy of government is eroded in the eyes of a citizenry who did not choose it B L Premium

Voter turnout is complex, particularly in these elections, amid a pandemic and a poll hastily organised by the Electoral Commission of SA. But the low voter turnout this year is neither new, nor surprising. It mirrors a trend which began in 2009.

The Midpoint Paper Series published a study by researcher Collette Schulz-Herzenberg in December, titled “The SA Non-Voter: An Analysis”, looking at voter apathy. ..