Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: A reshuffle? Not much use if ANC policies remain The party just doesn’t understand how to grow the economy, and perhaps doesn’t even want to BL PREMIUM

For the life of me I can’t understand why the fact that acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is not a medical doctor is an issue. Yet perfectly sensible people are running about complaining that this is some kind of madness. Why?

Broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser recently told of his experience where he tested positive for Covid-19. His doctor prescribed a course of ivermectin and by the time McKaiser had recovered in hospital from full-blown Covid pneumonia, his doctor still hadn’t called to check up on him. ..