WATCH: How ActionSA plans to file a lawsuit against cabinet and ANC

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba talks to Business Day TV about law enforcement and protection during the riots sweeping SA

15 July 2021 - 08:15 Business Day TV
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUPPLIED
ActionSA has condemned the looting and widespread riots sweeping across SA and says it will pursue a lawsuit against the government over its failure to ensure proper law enforcement and protection.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to ActionSA president Herman Mashaba for more detail.

