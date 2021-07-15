News Leader
WATCH: How ActionSA plans to file a lawsuit against cabinet and ANC
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba talks to Business Day TV about law enforcement and protection during the riots sweeping SA
15 July 2021 - 08:15
ActionSA has condemned the looting and widespread riots sweeping across SA and says it will pursue a lawsuit against the government over its failure to ensure proper law enforcement and protection.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to ActionSA president Herman Mashaba for more detail.
