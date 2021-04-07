National ANC, DA and ActionSA see red in dispute over Joburg fire engines ‘Makhubo’s mayoralty has been nothing short of a train wreck. His attempt to mischaracterise the court judgment is transparent,’ Herman Mashaba says BL PREMIUM

Former City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has lashed out at current ANC mayor Geoff Makhubo for “mischaracterising” a recent court judgment, which declared the city’s multimillion rand tender to procure 92 fire engines illegal and unconstitutional, saying the procurement was done to keep the city safe.

Mashaba, who became mayor on an anticorruption ticket during the watershed municipal elections in 2016, said the multiparty government under his leadership “inherited a disaster of a contract for R161m” entered into in 2015. The contract is also known as the red fleet contract...