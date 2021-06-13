National Mashaba’s Action SA takes IEC to court over Multiparty Democracy Fund Party objects to the commission going beyond managing and administering the fund by soliciting donations BL PREMIUM

The Political Party Funding Act will face its first legal hurdle when Herman Mashaba’s Action SA takes the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to court over its administration of the Multiparty Democracy Fund (MPDF).

The act, which came into effect in April, will revolutionise how political party funding takes place by bringing regulation and transparency to what has been a murky business...