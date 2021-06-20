Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Magashule court challenge to suspension in spotlight The secretary-general is challenging the ANC’s decision to suspend him after he refused to step aside in the wake of corruption charges BL PREMIUM

The unprecedented court battle between the ANC and suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule will be the highlight of the week as divisions within the governing party persist.

Magashule has launched a court application to challenge his suspension. The matter was initially scheduled to be heard during the first week of June, but was moved to June 24 and 25 partly because Magashule insisted that it be heard by a full bench...