Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Party’s over for the ANC BL PREMIUM

Creating a sustainable Luthuli House will not be easy, but to succeed, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile will have to go further than simply ensuring the ANC’s financial security — he will have to modernise the behemoth and finally transform it from a liberation movement into a modern political organisation. In recent weeks, the Sunday Times has revealed the extent of the financial morass the party finds itself in, from its hefty tax fine to a failure to pay pension and provident fund contributions and a bloated workforce populated by ghost employees. The ANC, by all accounts, appears to have been run pretty much like the state — in a chaotic, unprofessional and unsustainable way.This is unsurprising, given former treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize’s financial report to the party’s 2017 Nasrec conference, which showed back then that the ANC was already technically insolvent. When Mashatile took over from Mkhize, he found the party in debt of R215m, with a deficit of R47m in that financia...