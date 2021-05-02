Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC set to discuss how to implement its step-aside rule Clarity is expected on how the party deals with secretary-general Ace Magashule, who seems set on defiance BL PREMIUM

Clarity is expected to emerge this week about the ANC’s implementation of its contested step-aside rule and in particular how it deals with secretary-general Ace Magashule, who was given 30 days to step aside or face suspension.

Another possible highlight for the week is a Constitutional Court judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s failure to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture despite a court ruling ordering him to do so. The court asked Zuma to submit an affidavit on what penalty he should get if found guilty of contempt of court...