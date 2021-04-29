National Fear of voters’ anger at state capture forced the ANC’s hand, Ramaphosa says ANC took state capture seriously when it saw electoral support dropping, Zondo inquiry told BL PREMIUM

It was the indication of declining electoral support rather than the glaring examples of malfeasance that finally forced the ANC to reflect on its involvement in state capture and corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Zondo commission on Thursday.

Ramaphosa conceded that the ANC had “drawn numerous lines in the sand” in the past and passed resolutions to put a stop to corruption, but to no effect. A number of important bodies both inside and outside the ANC — the ANC veterans, the SA Council of Churches and the public protector — had appealed to the ANC to take action against state capture to no avail...