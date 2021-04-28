National Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns ahead of qualifications probe DA loses its leader in the Western Cape BL PREMIUM

Under fire DA heavyweight Bonginkosi Madikizela has stepped down from his positions as Western Cape leader and provincial transport MEC after a qualifications scandal.

The party confirmed on Wednesday that Madikizela had resigned as Western Cape leader and the position will be filled by community safety MEC Albert Fritz pending the election of an interim leader...