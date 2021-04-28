Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns ahead of qualifications probe
DA loses its leader in the Western Cape
28 April 2021 - 18:50
Under fire DA heavyweight Bonginkosi Madikizela has stepped down from his positions as Western Cape leader and provincial transport MEC after a qualifications scandal.
The party confirmed on Wednesday that Madikizela had resigned as Western Cape leader and the position will be filled by community safety MEC Albert Fritz pending the election of an interim leader...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now