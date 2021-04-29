Mboweni defends BEE rule on procurement
Regulations were challenged in court by business lobby group Sakeliga
29 April 2021 - 20:15
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has filed court papers challenging a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling which struck down a provision in procurement legislation that prioritised black-owned firms.
The regulations of the Preferential Procurement Framework Act were widely used by state-owned companies Transnet and Eskom during the state capture period to skew the awarding of tenders by imposing prequalification rules, such as the requirement for bidders to be 51% black-owned. ..
