POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma to appear in court over arms deal bribe charges

Jacob Zuma to appear in court over arms deal bribe charges Former president and Thales face fraud, racketeering, corruption and money-laundering charges

The much-anticipated prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales is set to get under way at the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Zuma and Thales are facing charges of fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering relating to the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal of the 1990s...