POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma to appear in court over arms deal bribe charges
Former president and Thales face fraud, racketeering, corruption and money-laundering charges
21 February 2021 - 15:57
The much-anticipated prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales is set to get under way at the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
Zuma and Thales are facing charges of fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering relating to the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal of the 1990s...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now