National Tito Mboweni gives thumbs down to nationalising Reserve Bank The benefits of 100% ownership 'are also minimal, as private shareholders are currently restricted to playing a governance role only', says the finance minister

Finance minister Tito Mboweni stated categorically in parliament on Friday that the government would not proceed with the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank.

This is despite the governing ANC having adopted a resolution to this effect. The EFF is also pushing for nationalisation with its chief whip, Floyd Shivambu, having tabled a private member’s bill to achieve that, in parliament...