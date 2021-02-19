Tito Mboweni gives thumbs down to nationalising Reserve Bank
The benefits of 100% ownership ‘are also minimal, as private shareholders are currently restricted to playing a governance role only’, says the finance minister
19 February 2021 - 15:49
Finance minister Tito Mboweni stated categorically in parliament on Friday that the government would not proceed with the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank.
This is despite the governing ANC having adopted a resolution to this effect. The EFF is also pushing for nationalisation with its chief whip, Floyd Shivambu, having tabled a private member’s bill to achieve that, in parliament...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now