Business and labour cautiously welcome Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address
President receives nod for his economic reform commitments and BEE, but implementation remains a concern
11 February 2021 - 23:00
Labour and business have cautiously welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, saying his plans to implement economic reforms will attract private sector investment and help the embattled economy recover jobs lost to Covid-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has ruined the economy, resulting in the loss of 1.7-million jobs in the third quarter of 2020 as businesses struggling to stay afloat during lockdowns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now