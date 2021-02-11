National Business and labour cautiously welcome Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address President receives nod for his economic reform commitments and BEE, but implementation remains a concern BL PREMIUM

Labour and business have cautiously welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, saying his plans to implement economic reforms will attract private sector investment and help the embattled economy recover jobs lost to Covid-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has ruined the economy, resulting in the loss of 1.7-million jobs in the third quarter of 2020 as businesses struggling to stay afloat during lockdowns...