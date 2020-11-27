WATCH: What president’s no-confidence vote means for SA
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the African Transformation Movement’s motion of no confidence
27 November 2020 - 09:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa will face his first motion of no confidence next week.
The motion, which needs a two-thirds majority, before it can be passed was brought forward by the African Transformation Movement earlier this year.
Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Daniel Silke for his take on what this means for the political landscape of the country.
Political Analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about President Ramaphosa facing a motion of no confidence
