Politics

WATCH: What president’s no-confidence vote means for SA

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the African Transformation Movement’s motion of no confidence

27 November 2020 - 09:02 Business Day TV
The African Transformation Movement says SA has lost confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
The African Transformation Movement says SA has lost confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face his first motion of no confidence next week.

The motion, which needs a two-thirds majority, before it can be passed was brought forward by the African Transformation Movement earlier this year.

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Daniel Silke for his take on what this means for the political landscape of the country.

Political Analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about President Ramaphosa facing a motion of no confidence

EDITORIAL: Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari misses chance to empathise

Nigerian president's failure to mention the shootings of protesters by soldiers is likely to have inflamed tensions
Opinion
1 month ago

Eskom can be fixed in three years, says former executive Mick Davis

Davis says the government must inject capital into debt-laden Eskom and then avoid interfering with management
National
1 month ago

Ramaphosa’s lawyers call out Mkhwebane over ‘illegally obtained’ campaign e-mails

The president’s legal team says the public protector may have unlawfully obtained e-mails used as evidence in her CR17 report
National
1 year ago

Cyril Ramaphosa faces first no-confidence motion in parliament

The motion was brought by the African Transformation Movement amid load-shedding and an economic crisis
National
21 hours ago

LETTER: It wasn’t just Zuma, it was the ANC

The party is now pretending that the former president was alone in state capture, though it refused to dislodge him
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zondo has visited my house several times, says ...
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC to deal with ‘stepping ...
Politics
3.
EFF says its MP received money from Ramaphosa’s ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa expected to ...
Politics
5.
Poll shows DA and EFF are growing while ANC is ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.