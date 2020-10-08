National ELECTRICITY Eskom can be fixed in three years, says former executive Mick Davis Davis says the government must inject capital into debt-laden Eskom and then avoid interfering with management BL PREMIUM

Eskom can be easily fixed in about three years, according to Mick Davis, a former executive at the utility who served on a task team established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 to find solutions to its problems.

To revive the company, which has a debt load approaching more than R450bn and has already been identified as one of the biggest risks for the sovereign, a cash injection from the state would be needed, as well as the urgent reintroduction of skills, sensible coal contracts and freedom from political meddling, said Davis.