ELECTRICITY
Eskom can be fixed in three years, says former executive Mick Davis
Davis says the government must inject capital into debt-laden Eskom and then avoid interfering with management
08 October 2020 - 13:11
UPDATED 08 October 2020 - 23:38
Eskom can be easily fixed in about three years, according to Mick Davis, a former executive at the utility who served on a task team established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 to find solutions to its problems.
To revive the company, which has a debt load approaching more than R450bn and has already been identified as one of the biggest risks for the sovereign, a cash injection from the state would be needed, as well as the urgent reintroduction of skills, sensible coal contracts and freedom from political meddling, said Davis.
