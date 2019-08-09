National Ramaphosa’s lawyers call out Mkhwebane over ‘illegally obtained’ campaign e-mails The president’s legal team says the public protector may have unlawfully obtained e-mails used as evidence in her CR17 report BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane may have “unlawfully obtained” e-mails and banks statements used as evidence in her CR17 report, President Cyril Ramaphosa lawyers said, the latest twist in the deepening saga that threatens to taint the president’s image.

Ramaphosa, whom Mkhwebane’s investigation found had misled parliament about a R500,000 donation to his campaign for the ANC leadership in 2017, dubbed CR17, wants the high court hearing his challenge to have the report set aside to keep those documents confidential, he lawyers said.