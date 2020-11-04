Politics Coalition in Joburg weakened as ANC and Patriotic Alliance split In a statement on Wednesday, the PA said the ANC was looking for any excuse to remove the party from the government of local unity BL PREMIUM

The already-fragile coalition government in Johannesburg has been weakened after the ANC ended its relationship with the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

While the PA only has one seat in the Johannesburg council, it is a numbers game in the metropolitan municipality in which no party has a majority and in which every seat counts.