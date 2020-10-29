Features Inside the ANC’s corruption conundrum Like so many things in the ANC, factionalism is threatening to undermine the party’s intentions to hold the corrupt in its ranks to account. But there are legal and organisational challenges to resolve too ... BL PREMIUM

The ANC has gone back to the drawing board on its far-reaching decision that all those accused of corruption should step aside.

The FM understands that a team led by national executive committee (NEC) member Andries Nel has been put together to examine how to implement the decision without violating the rights of those involved.