Inside the ANC’s corruption conundrum
Like so many things in the ANC, factionalism is threatening to undermine the party’s intentions to hold the corrupt in its ranks to account. But there are legal and organisational challenges to resolve too ...
29 October 2020 - 05:00
The ANC has gone back to the drawing board on its far-reaching decision that all those accused of corruption should step aside.
The FM understands that a team led by national executive committee (NEC) member Andries Nel has been put together to examine how to implement the decision without violating the rights of those involved.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now