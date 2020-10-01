Can Lindiwe Sisulu be the ANC’s next president?
Minister lashes out at what she calls institutionalised factions in the ANC, saying they are ‘beloved by the corrupt and powermongers, as it allows them to pit different leaders against one another’
01 October 2020 - 05:00
A wet and muddy four days in Polokwane, Limpopo, in 2007 fundamentally changed the ANC and shifted the course of SA — like a railway switch turning a train onto a track bound for an abyss.
It was there, at its 52nd elective conference, that the party voted Jacob Zuma into its presidency.
