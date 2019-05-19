POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Spotlight shifts to players in parliament

In the same sitting, Mogoeng will preside over the election of the president — set to be Cyril Ramaphosa — who is selected from among the MPs in the National Assembly.

“The president, once elected, ceases to be an MP and must take up office within five days of being elected,” said Mothapo.

On Thursday, Mogoeng is set to preside over the swearing-in of the permanent delegates of the NCOP, and the subsequent election of the NCOP chair,who in turn presides over the election of the NCOP deputy chair, house chairs and the chief whip.

Mogoeng, who received the lists of successful candidates to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures on Wednesday said he would be privileged to administer the MPs’ oaths and affirmations of office.

“I can only hope that none of those who take the oath will be against it,” said Mogoeng, adding that SA needs a parliament and provincial legislatures that hold the executive to account. He also implored incoming MPs to implement ethical leadership and not “itch for power”.

On Saturday, Mogoeng will preside over the swearing-in of the president-elect. For the first time in SA history, the event is to be held at the 37,000-seat Loftus Versfeld Stadium instead of the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said the stadium had been chosen because it would be more cost-effective than the Union Buildings, and allow for a more inclusive inauguration.

In other political matters, former president Jacob Zuma is back in the Pietermaritzburg high court this week, where his legal team will be arguing for a permanent stay of prosecution.