EDITORIAL: The art of taking a hatchet to cabinet

There is much public expectation ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration and, soon thereafter, the announcement of his cabinet. Will he clean out the Augean stables? Can he seriously cut the number of ministries from 35 to 25 and the number of deputy ministers to just 10?

By now, Ramaphosa must be sick of questions such as those. It can sometimes seem that the entire country doubts him. This time, though, he has a chance to silence his critics.

His cabinet choices will, like it or not, be what creates the most lasting public perception of him. Nothing wrong with that, because picking a smaller cabinet should be the easiest job he has ever had.

Ramaphosa has already said leaders tainted by corruption should stand aside. We would be naive to think he will not have to make political compromises, but his clear position on tainted colleagues should surely mean Nomvula Mokonyane and Bathabile Dlamini, at the very least, do not return to the government.