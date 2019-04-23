Politics

Thabo Mbeki breaks silence to endorse ANC

Governing party has admitted its mistakes, former president says, allowing him to campaign again

23 April 2019 - 19:06 Claudi Mailovich
Former president Thabo Mbeki arrives at the Rand Easter Show in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Picture: CLAUDI MAILOVICH
Former president Thabo Mbeki arrives at the Rand Easter Show in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Picture: CLAUDI MAILOVICH

After years of quiet on the campaigning front and saying his vote was confidential, former president Thabo Mbeki has come out to endorse the ANC.

Mbeki has stayed away from the ANC’s election campaigns since he was ousted at the 2007 Polokwane conference and recalled as state president in 2009 in favour of former president Jacob Zuma.

Mbeki told journalists at the Rand Easter Show in Johannesburg on Tuesday that the ANC admitted that it had veered off course and had made mistakes and that the consequences included corruption, loss of integrity and lawlessness.

This was a very serious observation to make, he said, and contrasted it with what he described as a “different approach” in the years before.

“As they were busy [previously] veering off course, they said we have a good story to tell,” Mbeki said. As a result he was unable to call on people before now to vote for the ANC, as it would “not be honest for me to go and talk about it”.

Mbeki’s first campaigning in more than a decade came on the same day that the DA sent its former leader Tony Leon out to canvass for the party in Gauteng.

The ANC received a two-thirds majority of the vote in Gauteng when Mbeki held the reins of the party’s presidency in 2004, at the height of its support in the province. Electoral support tanked under the rule of former president Jacob Zuma.

Today the ANC is vulnerable in Gauteng, where it held just 54% of the support after the 2014 general elections and the DA hopes to push it below the required majority.

Mbeki said the ANC’s own diagnosis of its mistakes in its election manifesto meant a commitment to the public from which the party could not run, as there would be consequences.

That problematic members had made it on to the party’s national list despite numerous allegations against them was an issue not yet resolved, he said. The ANC’s national executive committee has referred its lists to the party’s internal integrity commission which has reportedly completed a report on the matter. 

Mbeki said the revelations at the commissions of inquiry into the SA Revenue Service (Sars), the Public Investment Corporation and state capture told the story of what the ANC has addressed in its manifesto.

The revelations uncovered by the Nugent commission into Sars told a “frightening” story, Mbeki said, which he equated to destroying the government, given that the revenue collected by the tax agency actually funded it.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Thabo Mbeki ‘comfortable’ telling people to vote for the ANC

The former president says the party has made a commitment to deal with certain issues
National
21 hours ago

SA’s decline the worst of conflict-free nations, study shows

SA has slumped to 88th out of 178 nations in 2018 from 31st in 2006 against a raft of social, economic and governance measures
National
1 week ago

Young people must vote, for their sake and ours

Disempowered and disengaged young people run the risk having others deciding their futures for them, writes Hillary Musarurwa
Opinion
3 days ago

CAROL PATON: South Africans badly let down by political parties

Finding someone to vote for is difficult
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Voters face unenviable choice as ...
Politics / Columnists
2.
ANC’s integrity commission still has no teeth
Politics
3.
Murder allegations see KZN ANC in disarray
Politics
4.
Tainted ANC leaders should not stand in polls, ...
Politics
5.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics / Columnists

Related Articles

Thabo Mbeki ‘comfortable’ telling people to vote for the ANC

National

PETER BRUCE: For goodness sake, holding different ideas doesn't make us mad ...

News / Columnists

SA’s decline the worst of conflict-free nations, study shows

National / Latest News

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.