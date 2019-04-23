Thabo Mbeki breaks silence to endorse ANC

After years of quiet on the campaigning front and saying his vote was confidential, former president Thabo Mbeki has come out to endorse the ANC.

Mbeki has stayed away from the ANC’s election campaigns since he was ousted at the 2007 Polokwane conference and recalled as state president in 2009 in favour of former president Jacob Zuma.

Mbeki told journalists at the Rand Easter Show in Johannesburg on Tuesday that the ANC admitted that it had veered off course and had made mistakes and that the consequences included corruption, loss of integrity and lawlessness.

This was a very serious observation to make, he said, and contrasted it with what he described as a “different approach” in the years before.

“As they were busy [previously] veering off course, they said we have a good story to tell,” Mbeki said. As a result he was unable to call on people before now to vote for the ANC, as it would “not be honest for me to go and talk about it”.

Mbeki’s first campaigning in more than a decade came on the same day that the DA sent its former leader Tony Leon out to canvass for the party in Gauteng.

The ANC received a two-thirds majority of the vote in Gauteng when Mbeki held the reins of the party’s presidency in 2004, at the height of its support in the province. Electoral support tanked under the rule of former president Jacob Zuma.

Today the ANC is vulnerable in Gauteng, where it held just 54% of the support after the 2014 general elections and the DA hopes to push it below the required majority.