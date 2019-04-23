Thabo Mbeki ‘comfortable’ telling people to vote for the ANC

After previously saying his vote would be secret, former president Thabo Mbeki said on Tuesday that for the first time in a while he feels comfortable telling people to vote for the ANC.

Mbeki has stayed away from the ANC’s election campaigns since he was ousted at the 2007 Polokwane conference in favour of now former president Jacob Zuma, and recalled as state president in 2009.

With two weeks to go until the May 8 election, Mbeki visited the ANC pavillion at the Rand Show in Johannesburg, where he signed a pledge that he would vote ANC.

Mbeki told journalists on Tuesday that the ANC, in its 2019 manifesto, was finally owning up to its mistakes and admitted that it had veered off course.

“There was a period personally when I could not come to a person and say please vote for the ANC, knowing very well the wrong things that were happening. I couldn’t do that” he said.

However, Mbeki said the party has now made a commitment to deal with those issues. “There is a degree of accountability that the ANC can’t run away from.”