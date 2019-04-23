PETER BRUCE: For goodness sake, holding different ideas doesn't make us mad enemies

Extract

It’s Easter, let’s be nice to each other. No, wait, it’s an election, let’s not. South African politics never changes. It’s about winning everything. From a distance we can see it easily now in Donald Trump’s America, or in Brexit Britain. People, citizens of the same country, of the same colour, of the same party, literally hate one another.

It’s not race or even ideology. White South Africans were throwing chairs at political rallies long before blacks were. Before black and white somehow met, our politics were already inevitable, between races and within them.