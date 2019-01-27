Politics

Some ANC leaders are ‘sycophants’: Mbalula and Zuma exchange Twitter blows

Governing party's elections head questions former president’s address at an ANC event in Limpopo

27 January 2019 - 21:53 Nico Gous
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: SOWETAN
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: SOWETAN
Image:

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula and former president Jacob Zuma traded blows on Twitter at  the weekend after Zuma unexpectedly addressed an ANC event on Limpopo on Saturday. 

Zuma, who was unseated as president of the country by the ANC a year before his term of office ended, is playing a controversial role in the party, criticising ANC decisions. His supporters have also formed splinter parties opposed to the ANC. 

It all started   when Zuma tweeted photographs of the Kgoši Mampuru II annual commemoration day at the Sekwati sports ground in Mamone in Limpopo on Saturday.

Mbalula wanted to know if it was the right thing for Zuma to go around addressing events. He said that the event should have been addressed by a sitting president. 

After his tweet generated a lively response, Mbalula replied: 

“The main problem with some of you‚ you have turned into psycophants [sic] we always ask questions to all our leaders if they step out of line we respectfully remind them about ANC conventions and protocols.”

Zuma responded by saying that he would not discuss ANC policy with Mbalula on social media.

“This would lead to a conversation between you and I‚ either you educating me on ANC policy or vice versa‚” Zuma said.‏

“Facing the elections as we are‚ I suggest we avoid these kind of conversations on such platforms. I am very keen to give you an explanation on this matter‚ away from social media should you be interested.” 

Mbalula replied: “Asking a question does not mean I despise the former president. It’s just a question. Of course he is not debarred from attending or addressing such events.” 

TimesLIVE

Zuma on Twitter: be very afraid

Karyn Maughan on Jacob Zuma joining Twitter — and what it means
Life
10 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Although new to social media, Zuma is no fool

Across the globe politicians are using social media to spread populist messages and, crucially, to win power
Opinion
10 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma is using social media as payback

Zuma never engaged in national conversation nor was he prone to accountability, but now he is weighing in on the land issue to needle Cyril Ramaphosa ...
National
18 days ago

Most read

1.
Behind DA policy chief Gwen Ngwenya’s sudden exit
Politics
2.
DA policy chief Gwen Ngwenya resigns
Politics
3.
WATCH: What Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony tells SA ...
Politics
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Bosasa scandal paints a grim ...
Politics
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: Mzwanele Manyi so often gets it ...
Politics

Related Articles

Zuma on Twitter: be very afraid
Life

JUSTICE MALALA: Although new to social media, Zuma is no fool
Opinion / Home & Abroad

NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma is using social media as payback
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.