Zuma on Twitter: be very afraid

Two years ago, British actor and comedian Stephen Fry announced that he’d decided to leave Twitter — he said it had transformed from a secret swimming pool in a magic garden to a stagnant and dangerous pond into which "too many people have peed".

Fry later returned to Twitter, but his description of the social media site that currently has an estimated 261-million international users as "frothy with scum, clogged with weeds and littered with broken glass, sharp rocks and slimy rubbish" arguably still resonates.

"If you don’t watch yourself, with every move you’ll end up being gashed, broken, bruised or contused," he wrote.

This is particularly true in SA, where much of social media discourse seems doomed to rage-driven shouting, insults and the apparent assumption that everyone who doesn’t share your view is not only wrong, but probably evil.

So why would a recently retired 77-year-old want to dip his toe into this toxic pond?

Perhaps, it could be argued, former president Jacob Zuma doesn’t have anything to lose. As someone who had spent years being characterised as the giggling Voldemort of SA politics, Zuma has never been a media darling — and has repeatedly accused the press of being part of the plot to undermine him as a force for the economic emancipation of SA’s poor.

That rhetoric has suffused Zuma’s litigation against the state, including his recently launched application for a permanent stay of his corruption prosecution.