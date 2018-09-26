ANC to secure only half of vote — survey

Should the poll prove an accurate barometer of voter preferences, it would indicate that the ANC has yet to recover from former president Jacob Zuma’s scandal-marred rule, during which its share of the ballot fell to 54% in a 2016 municipal vote, from 62% in national elections two years before.

The governing party forced Zuma to step down in February and named Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed him.

The survey showed that the EFF, which won 8% of the vote in 2016, has won over many disenchanted ANC supporters with its push to force the governing party to adopt populist policies, such as expropriating land without compensation, said Gareth van Onselen, the IRR’s head of politics and governance and a former DA employee.

"Alienated black ANC voters have responded to the EFF’s ability to dominate ANC policy and, already favourable to the EFF, chosen to align with it rather than the ANC," he said.

"It means that the ANC’s strategic decision to nullify the EFF by attempting to pander to and adopt its policies has backfired dramatically."

Ramaphosa said in an address in New York on Monday that the country would hold national elections before the end of May 2019, and he expects the ANC to regain lost ground.