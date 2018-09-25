RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Ramaphosa's three hidden strengths are now showing
'Announcing his economic stimulus and recovery plan on Friday, Ramaphosa owned every measure in his package of interventions'
EXTRACT
On Friday, Ramaphosa announced a number of interventions that were clearly responding to complaints and criticism about blockages to economic growth and public hazards.
These included reducing the cost of doing business in SA, introducing measures to decrease data costs, addressing the terrible state of sanitation facilities in schools and filling vacant posts for medical staff at public hospitals.
These, along with the onerous visa requirements throttling tourism, have been raised repeatedly with the government, to no avail. Ramaphosa has heard people's grievances and says interventions will be done immediately.
