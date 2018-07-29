Politics

Malema warns EFF members to contest robustly but within rules

29 July 2018 - 10:20 Simthandile Ford
EFF leadership celebrating the party's fifth anniversary in Mdantsane, July 28 2018. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
EFF leadership celebrating the party's fifth anniversary in Mdantsane, July 28 2018. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

EFF leader Julius Malema came out guns blazing‚ at the party’s fifth anniversary celebration, warning members to contest for leadership "within the party rules".

Malema was speaking at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane‚ East London‚ where the party’s members and supporters filled the stadium to capacity.

"I want to commend the top officials for the way they have conducted themselves. As we approach the National Assembly and provinces‚ get ready to hold provincial assemblies‚ we don’t want to see madness we want to see robust contestation that is within the rules‚" said Malema.

The party‚ which was launched five years ago in Marikana‚ now has over 800 public representatives. It is due to elect new leadership next year‚ an event that is seen as a second test of stability for the party.

Malema defended the position to expel some of the EFF’s public representatives‚ saying the party only survived because of discipline.

"Those people who wanted to hijack the EFF… we expelled them. Look at them‚ they moved from smoking nyaope to smoking whoonga."

You might also like:

TOM EATON: The EFF has turned five. Discuss

'Some critics might say that a huge, perambulating infant blundering around the maternity ward is a pretty apt description of the EFF. I don’t know'
Lifestyle
2 days ago

EFF sets its sights on government positions

The party believes the general election is unlikely to usher in an outright winner
Politics
3 days ago

EFF harassing East London businesses and wants to take Zuma’s Nkandla

A number of businesses closed their doors as EFF members protested exploitation of workers, and Julius Malema wants to turn Nkandla into a TVET ...
National
4 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s still night over at the new-dawn ANC

Not a single individual has been truly held accountable for their actions, apart from relinquishing posts that enabled the malfeasance
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics
2.
New ANC leaders strengthen Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
3.
EFF lambasts Pravin Gordhan over ‘reign of ...
Politics
4.
PETER BRUCE: Why these are frightening times for ...
Politics
5.
TONY LEON: Ramaphosa doesn't practice what he ...
Politics

Related Articles

TOM EATON: The EFF has turned five. Discuss
Lifestyle

EFF sets its sights on government positions
Politics

EFF harassing East London businesses and wants to take Zuma’s Nkandla
National

NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s still night over at the new-dawn ANC
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.