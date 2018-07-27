TOM EATON: The EFF has turned five. Discuss

'Some critics might say that a huge, perambulating infant blundering around the maternity ward is a pretty apt description of the EFF. I don’t know'

Still, I can understand why the EFF is making such a fuss over its fith birthday. Five is a nice number. There are five fingers on a fist. Some people can get five fingers into a cookie jar. Stalin had five-year plans.

It also sounds good. For example, “five years old” sounds better than “has contested one general election”.

It also sounds better than “six percent”, which, let’s admit it, is a very small number.