TOM EATON: The EFF has turned five. Discuss
'Some critics might say that a huge, perambulating infant blundering around the maternity ward is a pretty apt description of the EFF. I don’t know'
EXTRACT
Still, I can understand why the EFF is making such a fuss over its fith birthday. Five is a nice number. There are five fingers on a fist. Some people can get five fingers into a cookie jar. Stalin had five-year plans.
It also sounds good. For example, “five years old” sounds better than “has contested one general election”.
It also sounds better than “six percent”, which, let’s admit it, is a very small number.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
**Promotion:
Standard Bank is giving new subscribers three months free* when they take up a BL Premium subscription.
*Read more (Ts & Cs apply) or click “Subscribe” below to continue.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.