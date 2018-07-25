A number of leading businesses in East London were forced to shut their doors on Tuesday when EFF supporters marched to their premises protesting against alleged exploitation of workers by these companies.

The party‚ which is rallying support for its fifth birthday bash at Sisa Dukashe stadium on Saturday‚ warned that it was on a roll, with more businesses to receive "visits" from the EFF protesters.

Videos of hundreds of raging people draped in EFF regalia singing and dancing in front of the businesses went viral on social media.

The demonstrations‚ which brought production to a standstill at some firms‚ came after workers from 35 East London companies filed complaints with the party led by Julius Malema‚ who has been whipping up support in the metro.

He promised Mdantsane supporters that he would continue being "unruly" until they had their service delivery demands met.

Malema also said the party would campaign to take former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home and make it a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College to benefit South Africans.

Malema was speaking to hundreds of EFF supporters and community members in Mdantsane’ s NU3 in East London ahead of its anniversary rally on Saturday.

"We are not done with Zuma," said Malema. "We want that house that was built with our money to be turned into a TVET College in Nkandla so that our money can serve our people."