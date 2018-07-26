EFF sets its sights on government positions

The EFF is set to shake up the political space once again in 2019, as it eyes government positions ahead of the polls.

The party believes the general election is unlikely to usher in an outright winner and its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, told Business Day on Wednesday that the EFF’s days as "spectators" were over.

Shivambu said his party aimed to be in government after the 2019 polls.

Opposition parties have gained a lot of traction in the last few years from the scandals and unpopularity of the Jacob Zuma government. But the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as head of the ANC and the country stalled that momentum somewhat.

Ramaphosa’s win and Zuma’s removal ushered in a host of new possibilities on the political terrain.

For instance, after seven months with Ramaphosa at the helm, the ANC has met most of the demands set by the EFF to enter into an agreement with it.

Key among these was the issue of the expropriation of land without compensation.

The EFF celebrates five years since its inception on Thursday, with pollsters Ipsos placing the party’s support at a mere 7%.

Shivambu said that in 2016 the party simply "folded its arms" and voted to ensure the ANC lost grip of key metros.

Not this time.

Shivambu said it was clear that in 2019 there will be no outright winner in many provinces and potentially at national level. The EFF would thus be poised to take up government positions in potential political agreements.