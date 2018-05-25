Seven must-read articles on Ramaphosa's first 100 days in power

First up is Business Day's editorial comment, published under the headline 'Cyril Ramaphosa’s first 100 days'.

This from the editorial:

The biggest impact of that has been confidence. Without the fiscal space to stimulate a stagnant economy, confidence was the most powerful ingredient the government had to offer. Since December, business confidence began to lift. The critical matter during the first 100 days and beyond is sustaining Ramaphoria, lest Ramaphobia — the fear that Ramaphosa might not be able to save the country — should gain a foothold.

Top of the confidence-building measures has been the rapid replacement of the leadership of state-owned companies. As this is where most of the risk to the economy and the rot was centred, the focus has made good sense. The changes, including those announced on Thursday in time to squeak into Ramaphosa’s first 100 days in office, have been sweeping.

The depth of the problems, though, should not be underestimated: South African Airways is still in a liquidity crisis and Eskom is in what looks like a death spiral. South African Express and Denel have been depleted. We are still to see how brave Ramaphosa will be in taking the knife to these companies.

Also part of the confidence-building measures are the appointments of a strong, independent economic adviser and several special economic envoys, and the announcement of an ambitious investment target of $100bn. Two summits, one on jobs and one on investment, are planned.

These do little but indicate Ramaphosa’s good intentions. What investors, ratings agencies and business are looking to are structural reforms that can remove blockages to growth.

