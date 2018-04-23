POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Spotlight falls on Gigaba, Guptas and SAA in Parliament

The parliamentary portfolio committee on home affairs will sit on Tuesday to discuss the terms of reference of its inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the naturalisation of Gupta family members, as well as consider a letter from Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba about amending section 34 of the Immigration Act.

Gigaba’s return to the Department of Home Affairs, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first cabinet reshuffle, has been marred by the Gupta naturalisation issue.

The committee has indicated there will be no let up until it gets to the bottom of the issue.

Also on Tuesday, embattled national carrier South African Airways (SAA) will appear before the standing committee on public accounts to talk about its annual report, its annual financial statements, and irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred in the 2016-17 financial year.

Deputy President David Mabuza will be in the National Assembly on Wednesday to answer questions from the opposition on a range of issues, including investors’ sentiments about SA and recalcitrant state-owned entities.

The latter is one of Mabuza’s core areas of focus as the leader of government business.