National

PARLIAMENTARY HEARING

Serving summons: committee seeks Hawks’ help on rounding up Guptas

The public enterprises committee takes a tougher stance serving summonses on witnesses in the state capture inquiry

11 April 2018 - 05:40 Linda Ensor
Security guards outside a property owned by the Guptas in Saxonwold, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Parliament’s public enterprises committee is to seek the assistance of law-enforcement agencies such as the Hawks to serve summonses on witnesses, such as the Gupta brothers, who it wants to have appear before its inquiry into state capture.

This was after the sheriff failed to serve summons on them. The witnesses involved are the three Gupta brothers — Ajay, Atul and Rajesh — as well as former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane and former South African Airways chairwoman Dudu Myeni.

The committee summonsed them to address allegations made against them by various witnesses who have testified before the inquiry.

The failure to serve summonses on witnesses who were scheduled to appear at Wednesday’s meeting means that it has had to be called off. The summonses were issued by the secretary to Parliament in terms of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

Zukiswa Rantho, the inquiry chairwoman, said in a statement that the sheriff had attempted to serve summonses on the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma at their last known places of residence last Wednesday.

Summonses could not be served on the Guptas, who are believed to be overseas. The sheriff also served summons on the same day on Myeni at her last known place of residence by affixing the summons to her outer main gate. This was done after the security guard at the residence refused to receive it. Myeni has repeatedly failed to attend committee meetings on the basis of invitations, pleading that she is ill.

The committee wants to question her about testimony by former Eskom chairman Zola Tsotsi that in March 2015 he was called to the former president’s Durban residence, where Myeni allegedly suggested that Eskom suspend three senior executives — former CEO Tshediso Matona, former chief financial officer Tsholofelo Molefe and former head of capital Dan Marokane.

Zuma allegedly entered the room during the meeting. The suspensions took place and the three eventually departed from the utility.

The Guptas are required to answer questions related to state capture.

Guptas and Duduzane Zuma can’t be found so hearing testimony is cancelled

The parliamentary inquiry into state capture is to engage with the Hawks and other agencies to locate three Gupta brothers and Jacob Zuma’s son
National
17 hours ago

VERASHNI PILLAY: Religion, politics and Jacob Zuma’s victim defence

The former president has turned to fringe churches to speak for him, as mainstream organisations became increasingly critical, writes Verashni Pillay
Opinion
21 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Madikizela-Mandela funeral and services will dominate

Wednesday is D-day for the remaining witnesses in the inquiry into the capture of Eskom by the Gupta family, writes Linda Ensor
Politics
2 days ago

