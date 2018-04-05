World / Asia

Guptas snub Indian tax authorities — again

05 April 2018 - 14:43 Staff Writer
Would-be state captors: Ajay Gupta and younger brother Atul Gupta are interviewed by Business Day. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Indian tax authorities have been "snubbed" again by the Gupta brothers.

The Times of India reported that a chartered accountant (CA)‚ claiming to represent the brothers‚ arrived in their place to answer questions at the tax department offices in Dehradun.

"A CA had come to the income tax office who offered to answer all the queries on behalf of his clients. He had handed over a document on his clients’ behalf citing reasons for not being able to join the investigation‚" a senior tax official was quoted as telling the newspaper on Wednesday.

Tax authorities‚ who raided several Gupta-linked properties in India‚ had initially asked them to answer questions on March 16. They have now been granted a fourth extension and are expected to answer questions within the next few days.

Ajay Gupta‚ who is wanted by the Hawks in SA‚ was caught on camera exiting a building in Dubai on Wednesday and climbing into a dark Mercedes Maybach sedan.

Asked by South African businessman Justin van Pletzen when he planned returning to SA‚ he said: "[South African authorities] are not giving a reply. The day they give a reply‚ I will go there."

