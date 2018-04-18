SABELO SKITI: Dudu's gone but SAA's new pilot is still flying rogue
'New CEO Vuyani Jarana - on whose equity the prospects of SAA rests - has placed himself at the centre of rather dubious procurement processes'
EXTRACT:
New CEO Vuyani Jarana would later say that the contract, which he negotiated all by himself, became necessary after threats were made to SAA's corruption-busting leadership.
To date SAA has not revealed the nature of these threats, what assessment was made before putting out the tender, or why the contract was suddenly cancelled.
In another instance of dubious practice, SAA's procurement office, the bid adjudication committee, raised concern about why international consultancy Bain & Co was the preferred bidder when its bid was R90-million more than others.
Minutes and documents of that meeting will reveal that the committee also raised concerns about the fact that the company was doing pro bono work in Jarana's office, without having gone through the necessary processes.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.