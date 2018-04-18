'New CEO Vuyani Jarana - on whose equity the prospects of SAA rests - has placed himself at the centre of rather dubious procurement processes'

SABELO SKITI: Dudu's gone but SAA's new pilot is still flying rogue

New CEO Vuyani Jarana would later say that the contract, which he negotiated all by himself, became necessary after threats were made to SAA's corruption-busting leadership.

To date SAA has not revealed the nature of these threats, what assessment was made before putting out the tender, or why the contract was suddenly cancelled.

In another instance of dubious practice, SAA's procurement office, the bid adjudication committee, raised concern about why international consultancy Bain & Co was the preferred bidder when its bid was R90-million more than others.

Minutes and documents of that meeting will reveal that the committee also raised concerns about the fact that the company was doing pro bono work in Jarana's office, without having gone through the necessary processes.