Politics

Will DA’s alliance with EFF survive the expropriation without compensation issue?

19 February 2018 - 13:11 Thabo Mokone
Julius Malema, left, and Mmusi Maimane share a lighter moment in Parliament. Picture: GCIS
The government’s plans to expropriate land without compensation has pitted the EFF and the DA against each other in Parliament‚ threatening an alliance pact at municipal level.

The divisions between the two parties emerged on Monday morning during the parliamentary debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address‚ which he delivered on Friday night.

Speaking during the debate‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane suggested that expropriation of land without compensation was at odds with the constitutionally enshrined rights to private property ownership‚ while EFF leader Julius Malema said Maimane’s view could put their municipal co-operation at risk of collapse.

On Friday, Ramaphosa announced that the government would be implementing a policy of land expropriation without compensation in 2018, following the adoption of such a resolution by the governing ANC at its national conference in December.

But Maimane has urged Ramaphosa to reconsider the government’s new policy on fast-tracking land reform‚ saying there were different ways of tackling the issue.

Leader of the EFF Julius Malema called on South Africans to learn from the mistakes of Zimbabwe. He also said the EFF would give President Ramaphosa a chance. Malema was speaking at the State of t...

"We can speed up land reform by rooting out corruption and inefficiency. We can have a thriving‚ growing‚ diverse agricultural sector whose wonderful produce fills the shelves all over the world‚" Maimane said.

"But we absolutely cannot have this if farmers do not know if or when their land will be taken from them without any compensation. Expropriation of land without compensation is incompatible with a growing‚ flourishing economy. You can have one or the other‚ but never both."

Maimane’s stance on the matter drew an angry response from Malema‚ who warned that the DA’s position on land could put their alliance in various metro municipalities in jeopardy.

The DA is governing the municipalities of Tshwane‚ Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay through the support of the EFF.

"I want to warn him‚ the leader of the opposition‚ that your stay in the metros is going to depend on your attitude on the expropriation of land without compensation‚" Malema said to loud cheers from EFF MPs.

"I want to warn him about that. That’s the fundamental issue, which is going to make us fight with you because anybody who’s opposed to expropriation of land without compensation is the enemy of our people, and such a person will be dealt with."

Differences on the land issue aside‚ both Maimane and Malema called on Ramaphosa to fire ministers such as Faith Muthambi‚ Bathabile Dlamini‚ Bongani Bongo and Des van Rooyen.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Sweeping changes dominate landscape as Ramaphosa era gets under way

Speculation is growing about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected Cabinet reshuffle, writes Natasha Marrian
Politics
10 hours ago

A buoyant mood — and a lot less heckling from the MPs in red at Ramaphosa’s first Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa received encouragement rather than boos from EFF leader Julius Malema, and his address elicited singing from both ends of ...
National
2 days ago

After the applause, Malema gets tough on Ramaphosa’s maiden Sona

Sophistry and cant? Or frank resolve? The president’s first state of the nation address is music to some ears, but strikes a discordant note for ...
National
2 days ago

EFF to consult lawyers over Ramaphosa

EFF is seeking legal opinion on the legality of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election in the National Assembly on Thursday.
Politics
3 days ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Waking to a new dawn without Zuma

'Jacob Zuma, like a vampire in the night, bared his fangs and – at the 11th hour - announced his resignation'
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Opposition parties offer barbed congratulations to President Cyril Ramaphosa

The EFF, DA and COPE all want Parliament dissolved so new elections can be held, but also offer to support Ramaphosa — if he does the right ...
National
4 days ago

