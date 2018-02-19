The government’s plans to expropriate land without compensation has pitted the EFF and the DA against each other in Parliament‚ threatening an alliance pact at municipal level.

The divisions between the two parties emerged on Monday morning during the parliamentary debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address‚ which he delivered on Friday night.

Speaking during the debate‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane suggested that expropriation of land without compensation was at odds with the constitutionally enshrined rights to private property ownership‚ while EFF leader Julius Malema said Maimane’s view could put their municipal co-operation at risk of collapse.

On Friday, Ramaphosa announced that the government would be implementing a policy of land expropriation without compensation in 2018, following the adoption of such a resolution by the governing ANC at its national conference in December.

But Maimane has urged Ramaphosa to reconsider the government’s new policy on fast-tracking land reform‚ saying there were different ways of tackling the issue.