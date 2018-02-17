“Beyond the fine words of renewal and newfound unity‚ he unfortunately did not fulfil the expectations of the public with a clean break from the Zuma era and a total change from the current tried‚ tested and failed ANC policies that have brought our nation to this point‚” Maimane said on Friday evening.

The opposition leader said Ramaphosa had promised no major policy reform‚ only tinkering with the current policies that had not brought change to the lives of South Africans.

“There were too many conferences and summits announced‚ and not enough clear plans for fixing the problems‚” he said.

Maimane agreed land reform had to be addressed “with urgency”‚ but would not support Ramaphosa’s comments that it would happen without compensation.

“We agree with the president on the empowerment of black women via land reform. This must not be just for the few‚ and we cannot in good conscience support the regressive policy of redistribution without compensation‚” he said.

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel told Business Day that Ramaphosa’s address gave a categorical declaration that action would be taken against those who had acted criminally, and that democracy would be restored.

“In the past few days the mood shifted very rapidly. It’s been two days since the resignation and 30 hours since Ramaphosa was installed and he set the stage to know that change is the order of the day,” said Manuel.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa welcomed Ramaphosa’s address. However‚ like Maimane‚ he said it had a ring of familiarity.

“We must caution: we have heard these promises before and I hope that he has an administration that will support him and implement these ideas of his‚ in particular at government level‚” he said.

Gareth van Onselen, head of politics and governance at the Institute of Race Relations and a BusinessLIVE columnist, said Ramaphosa’s address implied that the ANC was both the cause of SA’s problems and the cure.

Without a proper diagnosis of the problems, no plan to fix them could succeed, Van Onselen said, “and he identified no hard plan besides”.

In calling on South Africans to be positive, Ramaphosa had also failed to acknowledge the role of criticism and oversight.

“He spoke of a ‘new dawn’, but acknowledged none of the contemporary forces that brought about his election — the judiciary, the media, civil society, public advocacy and the opposition,” Van Onselen said.

Markets and business

Markets cheered Sona 2018. The rand, which had been on the rise since Zuma’s resignation, strengthened by a few cents to the dollar during Sona on Friday.

At the start of the presentation the rand was at R11.62 to the dollar, and it firmed to R11.58/$ by the time Ramaphosa had finished speaking. The local currency reached a three-year best level of R11.56 to the dollar earlier on Friday.

One of the first business groupings to react was the Chamber of Mines, which said it wanted to study Ramaphosa’s speech in detail, but its initial response was to “welcome the recognition … of the mining industry as ‘an effective instrument to sustainably transform the face of mining in SA’.



“We particularly welcome the president’s commitment to a new phase of engagement with stakeholders in the industry — and others — on a new Mining Charter.

“Ultimately a new Mining Charter must be developed and resolved through negotiation, with representation by a broad range of stakeholders — government, business, labour and communities,” it said.

In his address, Ramaphosa said the mining sector should become a sunrise — rather than sunset sector.

The industry endured mine closures and job losses during a downturn in commodity prices. Now, as commodity prices recover, SA risks missing out on the improved environment as regulatory uncertainty gives investors pause.

Ramaphosa promised the uncertainty would soon be resolved.

Banking Association of SA MD Cas Coovadia welcomed the "statesman-like" address and its "vision of a prosperous, inclusive, united SA with an ethical leadership".

"South African banks are ready to respond to the call for business to work with other stakeholders towards the recovery of the economy and country," he said.

"We will play our part in the proposed investment conference and the work groups and commissions on pressing national issues like economic growth, youth employment and the digital industrial revolution. These will help formulate practical policies that can be implemented and help build an economy geared for our current realities."

The association also welcomed Ramaphosa's promises to stabilise state-owned enterprises, and urged that quick action be taken on this.

"The speech will go a long way to creating policy certainty and encouraging domestic and foreign investment, necessary for inclusive economic growth and job creation," Coovadia said.

Small business lender Retail Capital hailed the address as “pro-investment and pro-SME”. CEO Karl Westvig said it was “particularly encouraging to see the focus on start-ups and SMEs to create jobs as well to channel procurement to them — as much as 30% of their value”.

Alarm over land

Farming lobby group Agri SA was broadly positive about what it called Ramaphosa’s “frank” assessment of the challenges facing SA, and his resolve to tackle them, but was alarmed by his support for land expropriation without compensation.

It said: “Agri SA is highly concerned with the contradictory statements related to acknowledging agriculture as the biggest contributor the past quarters in terms of economic growth and job creation, whilst in the same breath calling for the expropriation of land without compensation.

“Not only does it subvert the letter and spirit of section 25 of our Constitution, but it also entrenches the perception that the governing party has no regard for the founding principles of our newly founded democracy.

“The question also remains: From whom will land be expropriated and to whom will it be given? Such populist statements will do more harm than good, and contradict the underlying theme of the state of the nation address to grow the sector through investment to unleash its fullest potential.”

Political analyst Prof Susan Booysen was impressed by Ramaphosa’s articulation of his economic plans and the promise of a new era.

“He also showed an intention to be accountable and responsible‚” she said. “There was a lot of motion cultivating a sense of joint accountability. It’s notable that he spoke with an emphasis on economic growth‚ land distribution and agriculture.

“I was particularly impressed by his plan to clear out state-owned enterprises — that they must be revived. It’s very encouraging that he said corruption had to end.”

She commended Ramaphosa for his commitment to the fee-free higher education programme‚ which was introduced by Zuma shortly before the ANC’s national conference in December.