POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Sweeping changes dominate landscape as Ramaphosa era gets under way

There is no end to sweeping political change this week, with a cabinet reshuffle in the offing and a decision looming from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on whether it will charge former president Jacob Zuma.

Speculation continued about when President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected Cabinet shake-up would take place, which could follow a meeting of the ANC’s officials on Monday.

But with the budget due on Wednesday it seems increasingly likely that the key speech will be delivered by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, who is widely expected to be moved out of the key post in the next cabinet reshuffle.

In his maiden state of the nation address on Friday, Ramaphosa indicated that a reconfiguration of the Cabinet was on the cards.

As Ramaphosa prepares to stamp his authority on the state through a reshuffle, Zuma will continue to be in the spotlight.

The NPA team handling the case are considering whether to prosecute him on 12 charges of corruption, four of fraud, one of racketeering and one of money laundering emanating from 783 payments he allegedly received as kickbacks during the arms deal.