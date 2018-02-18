National

Teacher's union backs government reduction

18 February 2018 - 12:00 Tamar Kahn
Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO/SOWETAN
Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO/SOWETAN

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) on Sunday welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call on public servants to serve the nation. Ramaphosa made this call during his maiden state of the nation address on Friday.

Sadtu however says austerity measures were making it impossible for many of them to do their jobs properly. The union is South Africa’s biggest and most powerful teacher’s union, with a membership around 250 000 teachers.

“The president should visit schools with overcrowded classes of up to 100 learners in the townships and rural areas. The president should visit hospitals and clinics with no medicine and police stations that are under staffed and with no resources to do their work,” the union said in an emailed statement.

Sadtu’s concerns about austerity measures come just a few days before the budget presentation scheduled for Wednesday February 21.

Among the many challenges confronting the National Treasury is the government’s soaring wage bill, which has forced many provinces to run up huge debt to keep services running.

In October’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said staff compensation, particularly among teachers and nurses, was the key driver of provincial over-expenditure.

While Sadtu sounded a note of caution over the job security for some of their members, it said it approved of President Ramaphosa’s promise to review the size of the government.

“We welcome the idea of reducing the over bloated cabinet and support the president to remove the dead wood in the current cabinet as a matter of urgency,”

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Budget may be Gigaba bye-bye

Minister could be ousted in Cyril's cabinet clean-up
Business
16 hours ago

After the applause, Malema gets tough on Ramaphosa’s maiden Sona

Sophistry and cant? Or frank resolve? The president’s first state of the nation address is music to some ears, but strikes a discordant note for ...
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA

Cyril Ramaphosa's 12 key priorities for South Africa
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa vows SOEs will be overhauled, Sassa will meet deadline

Only 'people with expertise, experience and integrity' will serve on boards of state-owned enterprises, the president says in his maiden Sona
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Teacher's union backs government reduction
National
2.
Zuma may get his day in court
National
3.
After the applause, Malema gets tough on ...
National
4.
A buoyant mood — and a lot less heckling from the ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.