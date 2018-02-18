Teacher's union backs government reduction

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) on Sunday welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call on public servants to serve the nation. Ramaphosa made this call during his maiden state of the nation address on Friday.

Sadtu however says austerity measures were making it impossible for many of them to do their jobs properly. The union is South Africa’s biggest and most powerful teacher’s union, with a membership around 250 000 teachers.

“The president should visit schools with overcrowded classes of up to 100 learners in the townships and rural areas. The president should visit hospitals and clinics with no medicine and police stations that are under staffed and with no resources to do their work,” the union said in an emailed statement.

Sadtu’s concerns about austerity measures come just a few days before the budget presentation scheduled for Wednesday February 21.

Among the many challenges confronting the National Treasury is the government’s soaring wage bill, which has forced many provinces to run up huge debt to keep services running.

In October’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said staff compensation, particularly among teachers and nurses, was the key driver of provincial over-expenditure.

While Sadtu sounded a note of caution over the job security for some of their members, it said it approved of President Ramaphosa’s promise to review the size of the government.

“We welcome the idea of reducing the over bloated cabinet and support the president to remove the dead wood in the current cabinet as a matter of urgency,”

