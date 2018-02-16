National

Cyril Ramaphosa says drought-afflicted citizens will get more help

In his Sona, the President said he commended the people of Cape Town and the rest of the Western Cape 'for diligently observing water-saving measures'

16 February 2018 - 22:28 Khulekani Magubane
Dry and hard: Kaap Agri has its roots in the Western Cape and says the drought there was the most severe in the past 10 years. Picture: REUTERS
Dry and hard: Kaap Agri has its roots in the Western Cape and says the drought there was the most severe in the past 10 years. Picture: REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament in his maiden state of the nation address (Sona) that the government would commit to supporting residents and industries hardest hit by one of the most devastating droughts in a century, in the Cape.

Ramaphosa said the drought in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape had been elevated to a national state of disaster.

His remarks came a week after the interministerial committee into drought intervention declared the Western Cape a national disaster area.

“This [declaration] gives national government the authority to manage and co-ordinate our response nationally with support from all provinces. This will ensure that we also heighten integrated measures to support the provinces that are hardest hit,” Ramaphosa said.

“We are looking at activating the necessary extraordinary measures permitted under the legislation. I commend the people of Cape Town and the rest of the Western Cape for diligently observing water-saving measures,” he said.

Ramaphosa called on South Africans to continue using water sparingly as they lived in a water-scarce country that relied on the vital resource to realise development aspirations.​

The rand strengthened by a few cents to the dollar during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address on Friday. At the start of the presentation, the rand was at R11.62 to the dollar, firming to R11.58 by the time Ramaphosa had finished speaking. The local currency reached a three-year best level of R11.56 to the dollar earlier on Friday.

Business Day

Government will start phasing in free higher education in 2018, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The finance minister will clarify all aspects of the financing of the fee-free education scheme during his budget speech on Wednesday
National
2 hours ago

National health insurance will finally see light of day, Cyril Ramaphosa promises

The long-awaited National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill will be submitted to Parliament within the next few weeks
National
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA

Cyril Ramaphosa's 12 key priorities for South Africa
National
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa vows SOEs will be overhauled

In his maiden Sona, the President said the way in which boards were appointed would change so that 'only people with expertise, experience and ...
National
3 hours ago

Governance inquiry at SARS needed to foster 'tax morality', Cyril Ramaphosa says in Sona

The President emphasised the need for the credibility of SARS to be restored and for it to be better able to meet revenue targets
National
3 hours ago

Mining Charter impasse will be resolved very soon, Ramaphosa assures in Sona

While the President did not say the Mining Charter would be withdrawn, he said he wanted negotiation between companies, unions and communities ...
National
3 hours ago

Jobs summit will bring together SA's best minds to boost job creation, Ramaphosa says in Sona

Youth will be moved to the centre of the government's economic agenda and in March, a youth employment service will be launched
National
3 hours ago

READ IN FULL: State of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his maiden state of the nation address on Friday
National
3 hours ago

Food security the target of land expropriation without compensation, says Ramaphosa

The government will consult with various parties to determine how to implement land redistribution, the President says
National
4 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa thanks Jacob Zuma for his service to SA

Amid jeers by some MPs, who made it known they were relieved Zuma had finally quit, Ramaphosa said Zuma had made significant progress in several ...
National
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa says drought-afflicted citizens ...
National
2.
Government will start phasing in free higher ...
National / Education
3.
National health insurance will finally see light ...
National / Health
4.
Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.