Cyril Ramaphosa says drought-afflicted citizens will get more help

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament in his maiden state of the nation address (Sona) that the government would commit to supporting residents and industries hardest hit by one of the most devastating droughts in a century, in the Cape.

Ramaphosa said the drought in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape had been elevated to a national state of disaster.

His remarks came a week after the interministerial committee into drought intervention declared the Western Cape a national disaster area.

“This [declaration] gives national government the authority to manage and co-ordinate our response nationally with support from all provinces. This will ensure that we also heighten integrated measures to support the provinces that are hardest hit,” Ramaphosa said.

“We are looking at activating the necessary extraordinary measures permitted under the legislation. I commend the people of Cape Town and the rest of the Western Cape for diligently observing water-saving measures,” he said.

Ramaphosa called on South Africans to continue using water sparingly as they lived in a water-scarce country that relied on the vital resource to realise development aspirations.​

The rand strengthened by a few cents to the dollar during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address on Friday. At the start of the presentation, the rand was at R11.62 to the dollar, firming to R11.58 by the time Ramaphosa had finished speaking. The local currency reached a three-year best level of R11.56 to the dollar earlier on Friday.

Business Day