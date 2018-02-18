Zuma may get his day in court

Former president Jacob Zuma is set to get his day in court - almost nine years after the NPA let him off the hook - in what promises to be a sensational trial to cap the scandal-ridden presidency that brought the country to the brink.

The charges relate to the arms-deal corruption involving his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik and will, according to highly placed sources in the security cluster, be reinstated in the coming weeks.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa taking the helm this week and announcing a "new dawn" for South Africa, Zuma's vast patronage network has collapsed around him in double-quick time.

As Zuma resisted pressure to step down at the behest of the ANC, the Hawks were raiding the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, and eight suspects in the Vrede dairy farm scandal that allegedly enriched the controversial business family appeared in court.

