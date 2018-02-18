National

Zuma may get his day in court

18 February 2018 - 08:45 MZILIKAZI WA AFRIKA, THANDUXOLO JIKA and SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SOWETAN/THULI DLAMINI
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SOWETAN/THULI DLAMINI

Former president Jacob Zuma is set to get his day in court - almost nine years after the NPA let him off the hook - in what promises to be a sensational trial to cap the scandal-ridden presidency that brought the country to the brink.

The charges relate to the arms-deal corruption involving his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik and will, according to highly placed sources in the security cluster, be reinstated in the coming weeks.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa taking the helm this week and announcing a "new dawn" for South Africa, Zuma's vast patronage network has collapsed around him in double-quick time.

As Zuma resisted pressure to step down at the behest of the ANC, the Hawks were raiding the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, and eight suspects in the Vrede dairy farm scandal that allegedly enriched the controversial business family appeared in court.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Zuma to get his day in court


If you would like to subscribe to Sunday Times to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zuma may get his day in court
National
2.
After the applause, Malema gets tough on ...
National
3.
A buoyant mood — and a lot less heckling from the ...
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa says drought-afflicted citizens ...
National

Related Articles

RON DERBY: Ramaphosa will need to find his own 'Roosevelt moment'
Opinion

Austerity takes centre stage in 'watershed year' for tax hikes
Business

After the applause, Malema gets tough on Ramaphosa’s maiden Sona
National

Zuma took SA into ‘state of painful distress’
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.