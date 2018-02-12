Politics

No word expected yet on upshot of ANC’s NEC meeting on Jacob Zuma

Journalists camp out at the Saint George Hotel in Irene in Centurion on Monday afternoon awaiting a formal briefing

12 February 2018 - 17:45 Claudi Mailovich
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) met on Monday in the scorching Centurion heat to finalise President Jacob Zuma’s fate as state president.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday in Cape Town that the meeting would "discuss and finalise this matter". It was set to begin at 2pm.

However, a formal briefing on the outcomes of the meeting was not expected on Monday.

Journalists were nonetheless camped out at the Saint George Hotel in Irene, Centurion, where NEC members drove in and out of the conference venue in their luxury vehicles.

Zuma and the leadership of the ANC have held discussions about his tenure as state president, following a earlier decision by the NEC that he should step down.

The NEC initially referred it to the top officials to deal with, but Zuma then refused to step down. This resulted in further discussions, the unprecedented postponement of the state of the nation address and a cancelled special NEC meeting.

Ramaphosa’s announcement in Cape Town on Sunday drew a line in the sand.

"We know you want this matter to be finalised. We know you want closure on this matter. We will finalise this matter keeping our eyes on what is in the interests of all our people," Ramaphosa told the country.

No show at anti-Zuma protest march

Police were stationed across Tshwane, ready for the group that threatened to march to the Union Buildings ... but were nowhere to be seen on Monday ...
National
6 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Zuma is down but not necessarily out

Resignation, recall or a no-confidence vote are on the cards — but don’t count Jacob Zuma out just yet
Opinion
9 hours ago

There was a time when Zuma was revered, not reviled, remembers Sexwale

The former human settlements minister says the many positions the president has held within in the ANC show he was appreciated but ‘it is time ...
National
10 hours ago

What will Jacob Zuma’s departure cost SA?

Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to keep things clean starts with the nature of the deal he reaches for Zuma to leave the Presidency, writes Mia Swart
Opinion
11 hours ago

