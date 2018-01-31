Politics

ANC is playing ‘petty politics’ by withdrawing no-confidence motion against Patricia de Lille

31 January 2018 - 14:11 Bekezela Phakathi
DA's Patricia de Lille. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
DA's Patricia de Lille. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

In a bizarre twist, the ANC in the Cape Town council abruptly withdrew its motion of no confidence against embattled mayor Patricia de Lille, on Wednesday.

The DA had indicated earlier that it would support the ANC’s motion, which would have effectively led to De Lille’s ousting.

However, the ANC accused the DA of "hijacking" its motion and using De Lille as a "a sacrificial lamb". The party said the poor handling of the drought crisis should be blamed on the entire DA, not just De Lille.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that while the ANC had initially claimed that its motion was brought on by numerous allegations of maladministration against De Lille, "they have demonstrated today that they would much rather engage in petty party politics than do what is best for the people of Cape Town".

Last week, the DA caucus decided by 84-59 votes and one spoilt vote that it had lost confidence in De Lille. The matter was then referred to the federal executive, which had to make the final decision on the best course of action.

The federal executive subsequently mandated the DA caucus to support the ANC’s motion.

Madikizela said the DA’s federal executive had taken an unprecedented decision to "place narrow political interests aside and vote for the motion of no confidence due to the prima facie evidence against the mayor" brought to the fore by an independent council investigation and the auditor-general.

"The ANC has been fully [apprised] of these facts. They are aware that the independent investigation took the view that the mayor had demonstrated behaviour and actions which constituted gross misconduct, gross dereliction of duty, and conduct that amounted to deceiving council. In addition, they have full knowledge that the AG (auditor-general) downgraded the city’s audit status from clean, to unqualified with conditions," said Madikizela.

Madikizela said De Lille had also mismanaged the drought crisis in the city.

"Her failure to manage this correctly and to communicate accurate information has played a material role in the current public panic and negatively impeded the city’s response to the current crisis," Madikizela said.

"She actively withheld information, misdirected officials, delayed budget decisions, interfered with project plans and undermined the roll-out of augmentation projects as a result. Furthermore, she failed to push national government to fulfill its legal responsibilities — at the cost [of] and risk to the residents of Cape Town. This is in of itself has posed a massive governance risk," said Madikizela.

He said the DA had now tabled its own motion of no confidence against De Lille, which should be debated within 10 days of its submission to the speaker of council.

