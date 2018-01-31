ANC is playing ‘petty politics’ by withdrawing no-confidence motion against Patricia de Lille

In a bizarre twist, the ANC in the Cape Town council abruptly withdrew its motion of no confidence against embattled mayor Patricia de Lille, on Wednesday.

The DA had indicated earlier that it would support the ANC’s motion, which would have effectively led to De Lille’s ousting.

However, the ANC accused the DA of "hijacking" its motion and using De Lille as a "a sacrificial lamb". The party said the poor handling of the drought crisis should be blamed on the entire DA, not just De Lille.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that while the ANC had initially claimed that its motion was brought on by numerous allegations of maladministration against De Lille, "they have demonstrated today that they would much rather engage in petty party politics than do what is best for the people of Cape Town".

Last week, the DA caucus decided by 84-59 votes and one spoilt vote that it had lost confidence in De Lille. The matter was then referred to the federal executive, which had to make the final decision on the best course of action.