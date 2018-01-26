De Lille likely to survive despite losing caucus

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the vote was requested by councillor Mercia Kleinsmith and was "thoroughly debated at a caucus meeting at which the mayor was present and in which she participated".

"The matter will now be referred to the federal executive, which will decide on the best course of action. In the meantime, our complete focus remains on defeating Day Zero and we expect all councillors to devote their energies and efforts to this objective," he said. Kleinsmith said she could not comment on the issue because caucus rules prevented her from doing so. However, last week in a letter to caucus chairwoman Suzette Little, she accused De Lille of ill discipline and defying the caucus.

"It appears that she does not consider herself part of the DA or at least considers herself more important than it and above the rules of the party‚" read part of the letter.

Selfe said the DA caucus decision was a "political expression of opinion" as opposed to a quasijudicial process.

The issue would be discussed on a date yet to be set. The executive might decide against formally tabling a motion of no confidence in council in favour of mediation, said Selfe.

According to the party’s rules, this means the caucus will have to wait for instruction from the federal executive before formally tabling the no-confidence motion in council.

He said the disciplinary hearing De Lille was due to face was completely separate from the DA caucus’s decision.

The mayor had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za