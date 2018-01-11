De Lille’s head on block in Cape Town DA storm

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is on the ropes and by Sunday could be left without a leadership position in the DA and stripped of her mayoralty.

The party’s federal executive will meet on Sunday to decide her future after allegations of maladministration and corruption were raised against her in late 2017. De Lille was placed on suspension from party activities pending the outcome of investigations into the allegations.

She was then given until last Friday to give reasons for why she should not resign as Cape Town mayor.

There has been mounting tension within the top echelons of the City of Cape Town since 2017. De Lille resigned as leader of the DA in the Western Cape in January 2017.

At the time, she said she was doing this so she could focus on her role as mayor.

However, her sudden resignation came after a bruising fight with party heavyweights, which included Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, during which De Lille was forced to back down on a key appointment to her mayoral executive committee. This was linked to a succession race in the party for the premiership of the province in 2019 and a broader fight between DA loyalists and remnants of the former Independent Democrats, which was formed and led by De Lille.

