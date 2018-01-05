Cape Town’s city manager and transport commissioner are to face disciplinary action‚ and mayor Patricia de Lille faces a new probe regarding a cover-up she allegedly ordered.

Achmat Ebrahim and Melissa Whitehead have been given seven days to provide reasons they should not be suspended.

Action against the two top City of Cape Town officials was approved on Friday after the council considered the report of an investigation by law firm Bowman Gilfillan. The council also accepted a recommendation that a further investigation be carried out into an alleged cover-up of Whitehead’s purported wrongdoing by De Lille.

It all added up to a black Friday for the mayor‚ who was also due to provide the DA with reasons she should not resign following an investigation by a subcommittee of the party’s federal executive. The subcommittee found management and governance-related problems at the city council.