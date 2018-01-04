De Lille running out of time to defend her position as Cape Town’s mayor

Patricia de Lille has until Friday to give reasons to the DA as to why she should not resign as mayor of Cape Town.

This follows a postponement of the initial deadline given by the party’s federal executive gave to De Lille, following an investigation by one of its sub-committees.

The sub-committee found sufficient management and governance-related challenges prevalent in the DA’s City of Cape Town caucus negatively impacting the city’s mandate to govern efficiently, DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said in a statement in December.

De Lille was placed on suspension by the DA pending the outcome of the investigations. No other decisions have yet been made, besides the suspension from party activities, pending the provision of the reasons provided to the federal executive.